Dr. Abbas appointed DG Drug, Pharmacy Control Services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Dr. Abbas Khan as Director General (DG) Drug Control and Pharmacy Services.

Prior to new assignment, Dr. Abbas was working as Additional Director in Directorate Drugs Control and Pharmacy Services.

Dr. Abbas has degrees of B. Pharmacy and Bachelor of Law and Legislation with a vast experience of medicine procurement, pharmacy services, quality control and associated legal matters.