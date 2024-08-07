Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Director of the Laboratory and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) at the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak EPA), Ministry of Climate Change Dr. Zaigham Abbas emphasized public for reducing plastic use to promote a healthier ecosystem and issued a stern warning to those violating the ban on single-use plastic bags in Islamabad.

Dr. Zaigham Abbas talking in a Radio Pakistan's program sounded the alarm that plastic addiction is pushing us to the brink of ecological disaster where we must declare a war on plastic waste and need to take immediate action to reduce its use, and safeguard our environment.

"Our planet's future depends on it, he said, adding, 'Let us join forces to prevent a catastrophe and create a sustainable future for Pakistan.

Dr. Zaigham Abbas said that we had launched a massive public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the devastating impact of polythene bags on our environment and public health.

The campaign aims to expose the harsh realities of plastic pollution, from clogged drains and choking wildlife to toxic soil and water contamination, he added.

The ministry is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the ban is enforced effectively he said, adding, we are determined to make Islamabad a plastic-free zone, and we will take all necessary measures to achieve this goal.

The ministry's efforts are part of government strategy to reduce plastic waste nationwide, he added.

By raising awareness and enforcing regulations, Dr. Abbas believes Pakistan can mitigate the harmful effects of plastic pollution.

"It is a collective responsibility of government, citizens, and businesses must join forces to protect our environment and public health for sack of ourselves, our children, and future generations," he stressed.

Responding a query, he said it is crystal clear that if anyone found using or distributing plastic bags will face swift and severe consequences, adding, we will not tolerate any non-compliance, and violators will be dealt with strictly under the law.

"Our goal is to make Islamabad a plastic-free zone, and we will take all necessary measures to achieve this goal. We urge citizens to cooperate and switch to eco-friendly alternatives to avoid facing the consequences," he appealed.

To another query, he said implementation of these steps are very pivotal as the rampant use of plastic bags and other non-biodegradable materials is a significant contributor to urban flooding.

Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director of Lab further pointed out that when plastic waste clogs our drains and sewage systems, it obstructs the free flow of water, leading to flash flooding and destruction.

"Moreover, plastic bags and other debris accumulate in storm-water drains, causing them to overflow and inundate our cities," he added.

The Director emphasized that the consequences of plastic pollution are far-reaching, from damaging infrastructure and property to threatening human life and public health.

"It is imperative that we address this critical issue by reducing plastic use, increasing recycling, and promoting sustainable practices," he urged.

"By working together, we can mitigate the risk of urban flooding and create a safer, more resilient environment for our communities," he mentioned.

He also appealed to citizens to refrain from burning plastic materials. "Burning plastic waste is a hazardous practice that releases toxic chemicals into the air, posing serious health risks to humans and wildlife," he warned.

To anther question, he warned citizens about the dangers of using plastic in cooking pots and said that the use of plastic in cooking vessels is a ticking time bomb for your health as when heated, plastic releases toxic chemicals like BPA, phthalates, and PFAS, which can leach into food and cause a range of health problems, including cancer.