Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro Assumes Charge As Liaquat University Hospital MS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Abro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20) on Wednesday took charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro on Wednesday

According to the official statement, Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro was appointed MS of LU Hospital by Sindh government a few days ago.

According to the official statement, Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro was appointed MS of LU Hospital by Sindh government a few days ago.

Dr Abro assumed the charge of the post of MS, Liaquat University hospital, it added.

