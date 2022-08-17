Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro assumes charge as Liaquat University hospital MS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Abro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20) on Wednesday took charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Dr. Abdul Hafeez Abro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20) on Wednesday took charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to the official statement, Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro was appointed MS of LU Hospital by Sindh government a few days ago.

Dr Abro assumed the charge of the post of MS, Liaquat University hospital, it added.