Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro posted as MS LU hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20) presently posted as Medical Superintendent Lyari General hospital Karachi was transferred and posted as MS Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro.

According to notification, Dr Abro will replace Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi who was transferred and directed to report to Health Department with immediate effect and until further orders.