Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro Posted As MS LU Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20) presently posted as Medical Superintendent Lyari General hospital Karachi was transferred and posted as MS Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro

According to notification, Dr Abro will replace Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi who was transferred and directed to report to Health Department with immediate effect and until further orders.

