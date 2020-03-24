UrduPoint.com
Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Chairs Meeting To Streamline Funding For Relief Measures

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:04 PM

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairs meeting to streamline funding for relief measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here Tuesday chaired a meeting to smoother the funding for accelerating work on relief measures amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Zafar Mirza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDMRF), Lt Gen (R) Nadeem Ahmed, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and Secretaries Finance, Economic Affairs Division, National Health Services and Chairman NDMA.

On the occasion, Minister for Economic Affair gave a briefing on the availability of funds that could be utilized for the provision of relief to the people.

Chairman NDMA and CEO NDMRF shared their strategies for procurement of medicine and other relief equipment for timely and effective measures against the pandemic.

All participants shared their level of preparedness for dealing with any emergency situation and showed firm resolve to serve the people in the time of need.

The Adviser directed Secretary Finance to make use of the best of his judgment to eliminate any procedural hurdles that are in the way of provision of funds for the relief measures for the people while ensuring transparency and simplicity of the process.

