Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lauds UNFPA for support on population issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday lauded the efforts of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to technical and financial support for enhancing the national capacity on population related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday lauded the efforts of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to technical and financial support for enhancing the national capacity on population related issues.

The Country Representative UNFPA, Ms. Lina Mousa today called on the Adviser, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the ministry of finance office to discuss ways for further strengthening her organization's strategic partnership with Pakistan,said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance.

The adviser wished that Pakistan partnership with UNFPA would be further strengthened in the coming years.�During the courtesy call-on, the UNFPA country representative briefed the Adviser on various initiatives undertaken by the UNFPA with different ministries and departments both at the national and provincial level in the areas of population and development, family planning, health, data for development, youth and gender.