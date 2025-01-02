Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo appointed as DHO Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Sindh government has appointed Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19), as the new District Health Officer (BS-19/20) for Jamshoro.

Previously serving as the Additional District Health Officer (BS-19) at the District Health Office in Dadu, Dr.

Khooharo assumed his new position following the retirement of Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, on January 10.

According to an official notification issued on 2nd January, Dr. Khooharo will officially take charge of the post after Dr. Khoso’s retirement.