Open Menu

Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo Appointed As DHO Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo appointed as DHO Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Sindh government has appointed Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19), as the new District Health Officer (BS-19/20) for Jamshoro.

Previously serving as the Additional District Health Officer (BS-19) at the District Health Office in Dadu, Dr.

Khooharo assumed his new position following the retirement of Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, on January 10.

According to an official notification issued on 2nd January, Dr. Khooharo will officially take charge of the post after Dr. Khoso’s retirement.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Dadu January Post Government

Recent Stories

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

26 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

38 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

41 minutes ago
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

1 hour ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan