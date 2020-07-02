Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi elected in Sindh Madressatul Islam University syndicate election

The teachers of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) elected their representative on the single seat of Associate Professor's cadre for the varsity syndicate in the elections held on Thursday at main campus of SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The teachers of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) elected their representative on the single seat of Associate Professor's cadre for the varsity syndicate in the elections held on Thursday at main campus of SMIU.

A spokesperson to SMIU said Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi has been elected on the seat of Associate Professor for representation in the syndicate.

Later, the winning candidate called on Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

Dr Shaikh congratulated him on winning the election. He said Dr Abbasi will work hard with dedication for the uplift and development of the institution.

Dr Abbasi thanked the faculty members who voted him in the syndicate election.