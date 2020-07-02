UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi Elected In Sindh Madressatul Islam University Syndicate Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:35 PM

Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi elected in Sindh Madressatul Islam University syndicate election

The teachers of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) elected their representative on the single seat of Associate Professor's cadre for the varsity syndicate in the elections held on Thursday at main campus of SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The teachers of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) elected their representative on the single seat of Associate Professor's cadre for the varsity syndicate in the elections held on Thursday at main campus of SMIU.

A spokesperson to SMIU said Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi has been elected on the seat of Associate Professor for representation in the syndicate.

Later, the winning candidate called on Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

Dr Shaikh congratulated him on winning the election. He said Dr Abbasi will work hard with dedication for the uplift and development of the institution.

Dr Abbasi thanked the faculty members who voted him in the syndicate election.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

22 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

1 hour ago

Valencia hit by Rodrigo injury

2 minutes ago

Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.