Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan true hero of Pakistan: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday paid tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said the nation gave an overwhelming response to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on his demise.

The NSA twitted, "As expected, overwhelming response by the nation on Dr. A Q Khan's passing, a true hero of Pakistan. May Allah grant his soul peace, and ease his family's loss."Dr Moeed also prayed for the departed soul's salvation and patience for the bereaved family.