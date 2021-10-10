UrduPoint.com

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan True Hero Of Pakistan: Dr Moeed

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan true hero of Pakistan: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday paid tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said the nation gave an overwhelming response to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on his demise.

The NSA twitted, "As expected, overwhelming response by the nation on Dr. A Q Khan's passing, a true hero of Pakistan. May Allah grant his soul peace, and ease his family's loss."Dr Moeed also prayed for the departed soul's salvation and patience for the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nuclear May Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

30 minutes ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

2 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.