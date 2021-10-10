(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan, Nuclear Scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by the Ministry of Defence, he said the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great loss for the nation.

Khattak said, "The services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan will always be remembered."The nation would be grateful to him for his role in making the motherland's defence invincible, he said.