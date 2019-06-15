Dr Abdul Qadeer moves LHC to seek permission to contest his case by himself

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has filed miscellaneous petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) praying the court to allow him to contest his case by himself

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has filed miscellaneous petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) praying the court to allow him to contest his case by himself.The petition has been filed through advocate Mudassar Chaudhry and Mirza Haseeb Osama.

Dr Abdul Qadir Khan has taken the plea that he wants to deliver lecture in government colleges and universities.He further said a petition on his part against ban on his movement and detention is pending hearing in LHC and he wants to appear in the court to contest his case.He prayed the court to allow him to appear in person to plead his case besides allowing him for making free movement and quashing his detention.The petition will be heard on June 24.