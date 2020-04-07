Dr. Abdul Qadir paid homage for lying down his life against Coronavirus

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Tahir Malik Tuesday paid homage to Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro for lying down his life last night in war against the Coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Tahir Malik Tuesday paid homage to Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro for lying down his life last night in war against the Coronavirus.

The late doctor caught the virus while treating the Coronavirus affectees, he said in a communique here.

He paid homage and salute to Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro for his medical services.

He said that the doctors around the world were front line heroes in war against the Coronavirus.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.