Dr. Abdul Qadir Tributed For Sacrificing His Life For Humanity

Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:04 PM

Dr. Abdul Qadir tributed for sacrificing his life for humanity

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Tahir Malik Tuesday paid homage to Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro for sacrificing his life while fighting against coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Tahir Malik Tuesday paid homage to Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro for sacrificing his life while fighting against coronavirus.

The late doctor,who passed away last night, caught the virus while giving medical care to coronavirus affectees, said Tahir Malik in a communique here.

He paid rich tributes to Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro for his noble services and zeal.

Doctors around the world are front line heroes in the war against coronavirus,he observed.

Malik prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved familyto bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

