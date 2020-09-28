Dr. Abdullah Abdullah calls on Speaker National Assembly

Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Monday.

Wide range of issues including enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The speaker talking to the visiting dignitary said that people of Pakistan regardless of ethnicities, were bound together by everlasting cultural, religious and historic affinities.

He said that a peaceful Afghanistan was in the larger interest of the Pakistan.

Asad Qaiser commended the leadership role of Dr. Abdullah for steering the peace negotiations.

Referring to his recent telephonic conversation with the speaker of the Afghan Wolesi Jirga, he said that they both had agreed to form committees to boost meaningful and comprehensive collaboration with Afghan Parliament.

The speaker said that interaction between legislative bodies would further strengthen bilateral relations.

Apprising Dr. Abdullah Abdullah about his Parliamentary initiatives, Asad Qaiser said that impediments hindering the smooth trade and peoples' movement across the border had been addressed and recommendation thereupon had been forwarded to the executives.

He said that it was heartening to note that eighty percent of the recommendations had been implemented whereas easing visas restrictions, would be approved by the Federal cabinet soon.

The speaker said that enhancing trade activities would boost the economies of the two countries.

He raised the issue of establishment of border markets.

The speaker said that establishment of such markets would generate employment opportunities and induce upwards momentum in trade activities.

The issue of reciprocation of visa relaxation especially for work visas for Pakistanis and counsellor access to the Pakistanis jailed in Afghanistan was also discussed in the meeting.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah said that he was deeply touched by the arousing welcome accorded to him in Pakistan.

He said that Afghan government and people profoundly acknowledge support Pakistan had rendered during the peace negotiations.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah thanked the speaker for his exceptional efforts for easing trade activities and pedestrians movement. He agreed that all such facilitation would help boost the economies of both the countries.

He assured the speaker that he would talk to all concerned back home regarding issues raised by him.

He was of the view that the concerns raised were pertinent and should be addressed.