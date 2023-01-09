UrduPoint.com

Dr Abdullah Tariq Defends PhD Thesis On Pak-Russian Relations Since 2013

Published January 09, 2023

Dr Abdullah Tariq defends PhD thesis on Pak-Russian relations since 2013

Dr Abdullah Tariq of the International Relations Department, Qurtaba University on Monday successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis titled Pakistan Russian relations evolving regional order since 2013

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Dr Abdullah Tariq of the International Relations Department, Qurtaba University on Monday successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis titled Pakistan Russian relations evolving regional order since 2013.

His external examiner was Prof Dr Nasreen Ghufran of the International Relations Department, University of Peshawar while the supervisor was Dr. Ghulam Mustafa.

Dr Abdullah linked his success with the prayers of his parents and the hard work of his teachers.

