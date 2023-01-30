UrduPoint.com

Dr Abid Khan Assumes Charge As RPO Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has taken over charge of his office as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has taken over charge of his office as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad on Monday.

He was appointed as RPO Faisalabad after transfer of his predecessor Sarfraz Ahmad Falki.

Newly appointed RPO was accorded a rousing reception when he reached at his office. An active police contingent saluted him on his arrival.

New RPO also held an introductory meeting with police officers and directed his subordinates to accelerate efforts for providing fully safe and secured atmosphere to the lives and properties of the people.

He also directed the police officers to take all possible steps for resolving public complaints relating to the police department on priority basis in addition to activate the patrolling squads for arresting street crimes at maximum extent.

Later, Dr Abid Khan also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda and laid a floral wreath there.

