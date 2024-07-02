Dr Abid Suleri Appointed As Member To NSPP Board Of Governors
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Federal government on Tuesday appointed Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri as member, board of Governors of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP), Lahore. The Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division issued a notification on the appointments approved under the NSPP Ordinance, 2002.
The newly appointed Board of Governors also included Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, and Dr. Ali Hasanain. The National School of Public Policy is the lead institution for training and capacity building of senior ranking civil servants in Pakistan. He is a leading expert on sustainable development, political economy, food security, and climate change. He has served in various national and regional policy-making forums and has represented Pakistan in several official and civil society delegations at the global level. Dr Suleri is currently a member of the Pakistan Climate Change Council, Board of Directors of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Board of Directors of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), and the Government of Punjab’s Vice Chancellors’ Search Committee for Agricultural Universities.
He has also served as a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council/National Economic Advisory Council for three terms (2013-2022), the National Advisory Council of the Planning Commission of Pakistan for two terms (2013-2022), and Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan (2021-2022). He has been a member of the Finance Minister’s Task Force on the Effectiveness of Social Safety Nets (2016-17), the Board of Management (Board of Directors) of Pakistan State Oil (2009-2011), and four judicial commissions on environmental issues formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, and Lahore High Court.
Dr Suleri is a member of the Permanent Organizing Committee of the South Asia Economic Summit. He was also a member of the Advisory Board of the CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) Think-Tank Network and a co-chair of the Board of Climate Action Network, South Asia. He is Editor-in-Chief of SDPI's peer-reviewed journal: “Journal of Development Policy, Research, and Practice,” and a series editor of Springers’ South Asia Economic and Policy Studies.
