Dr Abid Suleri warns Pakistan must build climate-resilient infrastructure to avert recurring flood losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Chairman board of Directors, National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, has cautioned that Pakistan faces an escalating cycle of climate-induced disasters, particularly floods, which threaten to erode the country’s fragile economy unless urgent, climate-resilient measures are adopted.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with a news channel, Dr. Suleri likened climate change to a pandemic, noting that no country, whether developed or developing, is immune from its impacts. “From Texas to California, Beijing to Spain, and New York to New Jersey, we are witnessing unprecedented floods. Pakistan, Nepal, and India are equally vulnerable. The difference lies in preparedness, coping strategies, and financial resilience,” he said.

He underlined that Pakistan’s repeated flood-related damages, estimated in billions of Dollars, translate into nearly 2 per cent of the GDP, losses the country cannot sustain.

Dr. Suleri explained the difference between “damage” (such as destroyed crops) and “losses” (missed opportunities to reinvest in future harvests), stressing that both must be factored into recovery planning.

Citing Pakistan’s stalled flood protection programs, he said: “Funds were allocated and approved but diverted elsewhere due to emergencies like COVID-19.

When the 2022 floods struck, resources were consumed in relief efforts. Now in 2025, we face another catastrophe without long-term protection in place.”

He urged the government to adopt a proactive financing approach, suggesting that even investing 1per cent of GDP in flood protection could save the economy from 2–3 per cent annual losses. “It is time to treat flood resilience as a national economic priority, not an afterthought,” he emphasized.

On infrastructure, Dr. Suleri criticized unchecked development along riverbeds and stormwater drains, warning that ignoring climate risks in urban planning will lead to repeated disasters. “The lesson of 2025 is clear: unless we build climate-resilient infrastructure, we will continue to face recurring tragedies,” he warned.

Highlighting global practices, he called for innovative financial instruments, including climate levies, insurance, and reinsurance schemes to provide compensation and build back better. “Those who can afford should pay premiums, while the government must support vulnerable communities through subsidized or fully covered schemes,” he said.

Dr. Suleri concluded that floods and extreme weather are the “new normal,” requiring serious planning, research, and implementation. “We must integrate historical data, modern science, and governance reforms. Otherwise, Pakistan will remain trapped in a vicious cycle of disaster and debt,” he said.