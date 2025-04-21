Dr. Adib Rizvi Awarded With Prestigious International Medical Award
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Country's iconic surgeon and philanthropist Prof Adib Rizvi has been conferred the prestigious award of British Medical Journal for his meritorious services and contribution in the field of medical sciences of the South Asian region
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Country's iconic surgeon and philanthropist Prof Adib Rizvi has been conferred the prestigious award of British Medical Journal for his meritorious services and contribution in the field of medical sciences of the South Asian region.
BMJ (British Medical Journal) is a leading British medical journal being published for more than a century honors medical professionals, researchers and medical intuitions every year for carrying out exceptional services in the world of medical sciences.
According to a press release issued by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) spokesperson, The Special Recognition Award recognizing services were held at a ceremony held in New Delhi recently where Dr Sanjay Nagra, Co-Chair of the BMJ Advisor Board conferred the award.
He read out citation paying rich tributes to Dr Rizvi and highlighted his pioneering role in establishing a model of equitable and accessible healthcare system in Pakistan by introducing a unique model of partnership between the government and the community.
In his tributes the Co Chair also commended Rizvi's unwavering commitment for delivering free and high quality medical treatment to population at large with respect and dignity and without any discrimination of cast, color or religion.
Dr Nagra received the award on behalf of Dr Adib Rizvi who spoke to audience on zoom expressed his heartfelt gratitude to journal for its immense contribution towards the promotion of medical education and allied research.
He asked the editorial board to support and encourage other health institutions in the region to replicate the model SIUT for the betterment of health care of population at large.
Recent Stories
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"
Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..
Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR
Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi
Dr. Adib Rizvi awarded with prestigious international medical award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"3 minutes ago
-
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap13 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative13 minutes ago
-
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign4 minutes ago
-
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"4 minutes ago
-
Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: Rana4 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on national issues4 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR4 minutes ago
-
Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Dr. Adib Rizvi awarded with prestigious international medical award3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
4 suspects arrested in operation against criminal elements3 minutes ago