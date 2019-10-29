UrduPoint.com
Dr. Adnan Says Nawaz Sharif Fighting For Survival

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:07 PM

Dr. Adnan says Nawaz Sharif fighting for survival

He says Nawaz Sharif's health is very critical.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been fighting for his life as his health condition is very critical because of his heart pain, kidnehy problemand platelets going low and up, Dr. Adnan revealed.

Dr. Adnan, who is personal physician of former Nawaz Sharif, expressed serious concerns about the health of former prime minister.
"Nawaz Sharif's kineys are not properly functioning while his blood pressure and sugar level is also not stable," said Dr. Adnan, adding that " the further tests will show the actual status of his health,".

However, a slight increase has been observed in platelets level of Nawaz Sharif as they increased to from 25,000 to 28,000. The doctors said that the platelets level of Nawaz Sharif sharply reduced from 45,000 to 25,000 yesterday.

The doctors flately refused to discharage Nawaz Sharif from the hospital for his poor health condition.

A 10-member medical board headed by SIMS Professor Mahmood Ayaz has been constituted by the government for the best possible care of Nawaz Sharif. However, Nawaz Sharif's health is very critical and it is not getting under control due to various factors--some say age factor is also major factor in his deteriorating health.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.

