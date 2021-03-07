Dr advises for adopting preventive measures to avoid pollen allergy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :With the onset of the pollen season, the incidence of allergies has increased and a number of patients were visiting the hospitals which need to be tackled by adopting preventive measures, said Professor of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Dr. Muhammd Aslam, here.

Talking to APP, he said usually the pollen season starts in the first week of March, reaches a peak during the second fortnight of the month, and subside by the middle of April in the Rawalpindi region.

Dr. Aslam informed that the symptoms of the pollen allergy were sneezing, itchy and runny nose, red and watery eyes, cough, congestion of the nose, blocked sinuses, and extreme tiredness. He advised the pollen allergy patients to continue taking allergy medicines during the season adding if the symptoms continued while during medication, consult the allergy specialists.

He said that each spring, summer, and fall, plants release tiny pollen grains to fertilize other plants of the same species. He said that most of the pollen that causes allergic reactions comes from wild mulberry trees.

"Washing hands several times a day is very important and allergy patients should cover their mouth with a handkerchief, masks, or tissue paper when coughing," he added.

He warned that people suffering from asthma and respiratory diseases will experience serious consequences due to a sharp increase in pollen concentrations. He advised the allergy patients not to visit the gardens, forests, and jogging tracks in green areas.

