Dr. Afshan Rubab assume charge as Administrator South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Dr Afshan Rabab Syed after assuming charge as Administrator South on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of the local bodies to take effective and timely steps for providing better civic services to the people.

Team work is very important to strengthen the organization, she expressed these views on the occasion of visit to various UCs in Lyari, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Director Parks Asim Ali Khan and other officers were also present.

Dr. Afshan Rabab said that we have to present a beautiful and clean district South to the people and for the purpose we will make all out efforts to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachment in the district.

On the occasion of inspecting more than 100 palm trees planted at various areas in Lyari, Dr. Afshan Rabab said that proper care should be taken of these trees.

Special attention should be paid to maintenance, especially water supply should be ensured on a daily basis, besides cleaning and trimming of trees in green belts and roundabouts, she added.