Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi, resumes charge as BISEH chairman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi resumes charge as chairman of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary Boards and University earlier, the charge of the chairman to the Hyderabad board had been given to Commissioner Khalid Haider Shah, but the Karachi High Court issued a notification declaring these orders illegal and canceled the notification and allowed Professor Ahmed Ali Brohi to continue to perform the duties.