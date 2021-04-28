Dr Ahmer Hassan elevated as NMU Ophthalmology deptt head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Specialized Healthcare Department promoted Dr Ahmer Hassan as regular professor and he was deputed Head of Ophthalmology department of Nishtar Medical University.

He joined his duties on Wednesday after the promotion, said a news release issued here.

A delegation of PMA called on him and presented him a bouquet on his new assignment.

Led by PMA President Dr Masood Hiraj, the delegation consisted of Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Sheikh Abdul Qadir, Dr Zulqurnain Niazi and others.