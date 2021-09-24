UrduPoint.com

Dr. Ahson Qavi Joins SHCC As CEO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqi on Friday joined Sindh Healthcare Commission as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Ahson Siddiqi has vast experience comprising of 35 years in the Healthcare delivery sector in Sindh, said a news release.

He is a qualified chest and public health physician and served in different capacities in health department govt.

of Sindh, Agha Khan University Hospital, and pharmaceutical sector of the country.

In Sindh government, he has worked in administrative as well as clinical positions at Primary and tertiary care levels. His last assignment was with Hilton Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd where he was serving as Chief Operating Officer.

Syed Baqar Raza Rizvi handed over the charge to Dr. Qavi and he will continue his role as Director.

