Dr. Aimal Zaman becomes first chairman of BOA, Kaghan Development Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The first meeting of the board of Authority (BOA) of the Kaghan Development Authority, Mansehra was held here Thursday with the Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mahsud, in the chair and elected Dr. Aimal Zaman as chairman of the BOA.

The meeting, also attended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Tourism, Muhammad Abid Majeed through video link, Director General KDA, Muhammad Asif, other members of the BOA and concerned officers. The meeting decided to impose an immediate ban on all kinds of illegal construction and chalked out a strategy for removing encroachments from state lands in the jurisdiction of KDA.

Dr. Aimal Zaman expressed his commitment to making the authority fully functional and effective in the larger interest of the area.

The meeting discussed in detail ways and means for making basic amenities as well as tourism facilities available in the domain of KDA particularly Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran areas and took several decisions in this connection.

A committee comprising representatives of KDA, district administration Mansehra, Irrigation Department, Environmental Protection Agency and National Highways Authority, was also formed during the meeting for identifying encroachments within three weeks.

Commissioner, Riaz Mahsud, directed the authority to take priority measures for ensuring the availability of tourists' facilities, afforestation and its protection, retrieval of state lands, building planning and formulation of buildings bylaws, sanitation and cleanliness, environmental protection and strict implementation of Coronavirus protective SOPs.