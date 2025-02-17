Dr. Akash Ansari Brutally Stabbed To Death By His Adopted Son: SSP Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:02 PM
SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Linjar has said that eminent poet Dr Akash Ansari was brutally stabbed to death by his own adopted son Latif Ansari. Later, he set fire to add color to the murder
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Linjar has said that eminent poet Dr Akash Ansari was brutally stabbed to death by his own adopted son Latif Ansari. Later, he set fire to add color to the murder.
Addressing the Press conference on Monday, SSP said that the accused was a drug addict and he kept in his mind against his father that he was a foster child, who himself has confessed and pointed out the facts.
The accused has committed the murder alone and the investigation conducted so far has revealed that there is no facilitator for him.
The SSP said that after killing Dr. Akash with daggers at around one o'clock in the night, the accused went to one of his friends and stayed with him for four to five hours.
There was blood on the soles of his feet..however the accused went to his friend and washed them with water.
According to the SSP, after returning from his friend's house, the killer set fire to Dr. Akash's room and instead of informing the police, he called Rescue 1122 and spread the rumor that the room was on fire due to an electrical short circuit.
Later, he took the body to the Civil Hospital and was transferring the body to the hospital for post-mortem.
It was possible only with their support and requested to conduct the post-mortem.
SSP said that it was also seen at the place of the incident that there was a lot of blood, Dr. Akash's head, chest and back were hit with daggers.
Answering various questions, the SSP said that the accused had a grudge against his father for not behaving well, and he said that people's taunts were imprinted in his mind and he was in such a mood that he got an opportunity to kill his father and as soon as he got the opportunity, so he committed such a crime.
Despite what the SSP said that the family incident of Dr. Akash Ansari is in favour of filing a case, if they do not file a case, a case will be filed on the complaint of the government.
The SSP said that during the initial investigation, the accused answered the questions in order to mislead the police, but when he became inconsolable, he confessed to the murder and then told all the details.
He told that the accused is a friend of Asan's who he went to after the murder and spent many hours with him.
