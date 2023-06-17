UrduPoint.com

Dr. Akhtar Ali Successfully Defended His PhD Thesis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Dr. Akhtar Ali successfully defended his PhD thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Dr. Akhtar Ali, scholar of Agriculture University Peshawar, Saturday successfully defended his Ph.D thesis.

According to detail given by the spokesman of the Agriculture University Peshawar, Dr. Akhtar Ali, Ph.D Scholar of Agricultural University Peshawar and Agricultural Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Agriculture has completed his Ph.D in Agronomy under the supervision of Dr. Asad Ali Khan.

His research paper was title as "Response of Maize to Organic and Inorganic Potassium Fertilization" The thesis of Dr. Akhtar Ali was endorsed by leading scientists in China and Japan.

In the defense seminar, Dr. Akhtar Ali successfully defended his research paper by answering the questions raised by the participants and declared him as qualified for the Ph.D degree.

On this occasion, Chairman Department of Agronomy Professor Dr. Habib Akbar, Chairman Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences Professor Dr. Muhammad Sharif, Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director of Advanced Studies and Research Professor Dr. Muhammad Sajid, Professor Dr. Inamullah, Professor Dr. Dost Muhammad and other faculty members. Scholars congratulated Supervisor Dr. Asad Ali Khan and Scholar Dr. Akhtar Ali for their successful defense.

