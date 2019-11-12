UrduPoint.com
Dr Akhtar Malik Distributes Health Cards Among Poor

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

Dr Akhtar Malik distributes health cards among poor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday distributed Insaf health cards among hundreds of poor people here in different villages.

Addressing ceremonies at Basti Jhanday Wali and Basti Maan, the minister said that hundreds of thousands of poor people were benefiting from Sehat Insaf Cards.

He said that the provincial government had instructed all public and private hospitals to provide treatment to the poor holders of health cards and all facilities including tests and surgical operations be extended.

He said that remaining deserving people would also get their cards soon. He said that the government was also taking notice of complaints regarding treatment through health cards adding that no hurdle would be tolerated in way of providing facilities to the poor segments of society.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

