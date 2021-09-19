Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates biogas, solar power plant project in Vehari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, along with minister for transport Jehanzaib Khichi, inaugurated biogas, solar power plant project at chak No 563/EB on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Akhtar Malik said that solar and biogas plant project was installed with a cost of Rs 120 million while 300 kilowatt solar and 50 kilowatt energy from biogas would be generated.

The biogas would be provided to 100 houses through pipelines while 300 houses would get energy from it.

The power plant would be handed over to the local community after two years, the minister said and added that the project was a gift for the villagers by the Punjab government.

Provincial minister for transport Jehanzaib Khichi said the government was striving to extend maximum facilities to masses.

He said the local level projects would be more beneficial for the people of the area.

MPA Ijaz Sultan Bandesha said that development projects worth billions of rupee were underway across the district.

Later, while addressing the ceremony, Dr Akhtar Malik said that gas and energy would be generated through the project.

He informed that Pakistan import fuel worth Rs 17 billion for energy generation every year.

He said that they could generate cheaper energy through alternate sources by installing such plants.

Dr Malik said that 852 schools of the district had been shifted on solar energy while 42 basic health centers would be shifted soon.

The steps were also underway to provide energy to district headquarters hospital Vehari through alternate sources.

The incumbent government was working for the welfare of common people, Dr Akhtar Malik said and added that the circle of biogas project would be extended to other villages to facilitate maximum people.