UrduPoint.com

Dr Akhtar Malik Inaugurates New ICU Ward At DHQ

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates new ICU ward at DHQ

Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated a new ICU ward at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated a new ICU ward at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The hospital administration gave a briefing to the provincial minister regarding the ICU ward.

He said that five new ventilators have also been provided for the 10-bedded ICU ward.

Dr Malik further informed that a committee has been set up on complaints of corruption in the recruitment of ad-hoc doctors in Muzaffargarh.

The health minister warned that strict action would be taken against responsible persons if corruption is proven.

Deputy commissioners concerned were heading the recruitment process of level IV in the health department.

He said that they were striving to end corruption in the health department.

Related Topics

Corruption Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Sacrifices of tribal journalists to be remembered: ..

Sacrifices of tribal journalists to be remembered: KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 Advisory council members from Bahrain meet OPC Pun ..

Advisory council members from Bahrain meet OPC Punjab vice chairman

2 minutes ago
 Australia Sanctions Seven Russians Allegedly Invol ..

Australia Sanctions Seven Russians Allegedly Involved in Poisoning of Navalny - ..

7 minutes ago
 Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murder ..

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murdered by son

21 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 81,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 81,900 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.