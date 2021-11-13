UrduPoint.com

Dr Akhtar Malik Inaugurates Solar Power Project At Children Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, inaugurated Solar Power Project at Children hospital here on Saturday as Rs 17 million would be saved per annum in electricity bill

The solar power project will save 630,000 electricity units annually which is up to 25 percent of utility bill through 450 KW solar power project.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial minister said that the government resources would be saved and used in health, education and other sectors.

'We will overcome the energy crisis by promoting the use of solar energy'.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that government schools, hospitals and offices were being shifted on solar energy to reduce the burden of expensive electricity.

The Multan and Mianwali would be introduced as model solar cities and the street lights in these cities will be converted to solar energy, minister said.

He further informed that 11,000 schools across the province have been shifted to solar energy while 4500 more schools will be shifted to solar energy by the end of this year.

The provincial Minister for Energy also announced the installation of solar project at Press Club and Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) office Multan.

