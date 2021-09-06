Dr Akhtar Malik pays tribute to martyrs of 6th September

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Monday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of 6th September for sacrificing their lives in line with the protection of our mother land.

Addressing a tree plantation campaign organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here at Jinnah Park in connection with celebrations of Defence Day here, the provincial minister said the martyrs and Ghazis were the real heroes of the country. He said the nation and armed forces were ready to render any sacrifice for protection of our mother land against the evil designs of the enemies.

Malik added the government committed to make country clean and green by planting maximum saplings and trees. He welcomed participation of private companies in the tree plantation campaign and urged masses to play their role in making country pollution free.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that maximum trees were being planted at parks, green belts and other places of the city under public-private partnership. He said that more than 100 trees would be planted in the city on the Defence Day.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Javed Akhtar Ansari said that a comprehensive tree plantation was continued in the city under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make country clean and green.

MPA Sabeen Gull said that every citizen of the county must play role in making clean and green Pakistan program successful. She urged masses to participate in the tree plantation campaign and ensure cleanliness in their areas. She said that tree plantation should also be started at schools and college level in order to motivate youngsters for tree plantation.