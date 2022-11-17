Dr Akhtar Malik visits tehsil hospitals to inspect facilities

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik Thursday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ) Gujar Khan and Sohawa to check the patients' facilities

He appreciated the performance of the Medical Superintendent of THQ hospital Gujjar Khan for providing the best healthcare facilities to the people.

While inspecting THQ hospital Sohawa, he expressed annoyance over the lack of facilities and the non-availability of a surgeon doctor.

He directed the hospital administration to fill the shortage of doctors, functional the digital X-ray facility and start the surgery facility within a week.