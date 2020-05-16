Dr. Akhtar Nazir posted as ECP Secy

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) posted Dr. Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, as Secretary ECP with immediate effect and until further orders here on Saturday.

Dr. Nazir had earlier been posted at disposal of Election Commission of Pakistan on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions as per notification of Establishment Division issued on May 13.

Zafar Iqbal Hussain, a BS-21 officer who was serving as ECP secretary, transferred and posted as Special Secretary (BS-21) ECP with immediate effect.