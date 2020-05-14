Dr Akhtar Nazir transferred to Election Commission of Pakistan

Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently serving in Senate Secretariat, has transferred and his services are paced at the disposal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, his services are placed on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further order.