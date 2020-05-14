Dr Akhtar Nazir Transferred To Election Commission Of Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:33 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently serving in Senate Secretariat, has transferred and his services are paced at the disposal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, his services are placed on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further order.