Dr Akhtar Nazir Transferred To Election Commission Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:33 AM

Dr Akhtar Nazir transferred to Election Commission of Pakistan

Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently serving in Senate Secretariat, has transferred and his services are paced at the disposal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently serving in Senate Secretariat, has transferred and his services are paced at the disposal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, his services are placed on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further order.

More Stories From Pakistan

