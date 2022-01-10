Dr. Akhtar to visit Islamia University on Tuesday

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik scheduled to pay a visit to Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday

During the visit, he will inaugurate the centralization of generator set with 2.

5 MW Solar Park of the university to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Minister will also hold meetings with Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob, Deans and Principal Officers of the university.

He will also a drive-through visit of the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.