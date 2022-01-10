UrduPoint.com

Dr. Akhtar To Visit Islamia University On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Dr. Akhtar to visit Islamia University on Tuesday

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik scheduled to pay a visit to Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik scheduled to pay a visit to Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

During the visit, he will inaugurate the centralization of generator set with 2.

5 MW Solar Park of the university to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Minister will also hold meetings with Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob, Deans and Principal Officers of the university.

He will also a drive-through visit of the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

