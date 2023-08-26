Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

Head of the Department of Gastroenterology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Akram Bajwa met Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz in his office and congratulated him on assuming the office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Head of the Department of Gastroenterology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Akram Bajwa met Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz in his office and congratulated him on assuming the office.

According to a statement, during the meeting, Dr. Akram Bajwa told the health minister that apart from free treatment facilities, medical tests were also being provided to the patients in the gastro ward and expert doctors and paramedical staff were available round the clock to take care of the patients and provide them best medical facilities.

He informed the minister that the endoscopy facility for patients was available 24 hours, which was not available in any other government hospital in the province. Dr. Bajwa informed that soon the gastro ward will be shifted to a new building where all related medical facilities will be provided under one roof.

He requested the provincial health minister for support in removing the obstacles in the new building of the gastro department and providing an endoscopy ultrasound facility, which we desperately need. He said that at present Hyderabad is in dire need of a modern liver transplant unit and efforts should be made to establish this unit.

Hepatitis is increasing rapidly in Sindh. He said that the government of Sindh has appointed him as the focal person of the province's hepatitis control program and he was trying his best to eradicate hepatitis from all over Sindh by 2030 with my expert team.

Provincial health minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz listened to the submissions made by Dr Akram Bajwa and assured him to solve problems.