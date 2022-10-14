Dr Al-Issa concludes visit, departs for Saudi Arabia

Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa left for Saudi Arabia on Friday after completing his 10 day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa left for Saudi Arabia on Friday after completing his 10 day visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki saw him off at the airport.

After the departure of distinguished guest, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council told APP that the visit of Dr Al-Issa would further strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said no one could weaken the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as Pakistan had an independent and sovereign policy regarding Saudi Arabia. "Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is not only diplomatic or fraternal, it is a relationship of faith and belief," he added.

He also mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi had conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on the MWL secretary general which is the second highest award of Pakistan, in recognition of his services in strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia; for being an instrument for the award of scholarships to Pakistani students in educational institutions and higher learning in Saudi Arabia; for pursuing and safeguarding the rights of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia; for promoting peace and harmony by holding conferences, seminars and dialogues within the Muslim societies and also with rest of the world with the objective to create harmony and unity in the Islamic world; and showcasing a peaceful harmonious and tolerant picture of Muslims in the world.

Ashrafi said the message of Dr Al-Issa was loud and clear that religious diplomacy was a way forward to maintain peace and tranquility in the comity of nations and it would help control extremism and terrorism in the Muslim societies across the world.

Besides holding meetings with high-ranked personalities in Pakistan, he said, Dr Al-Issa also attended the conferences and seminars comprised of religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh of various schools of thought and sought their support to cope with the issues being faced by Muslim Ummah with pragmatic approach.

He said in an interaction with the students of the University of Management and Technology, Lahore, Dr Al-Issa urged the youth to adopt such a noble character on the principles rooted in Quran and Sunnah that could inspire the western youth.

He expressed the hope that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and other Saudi dignitaries would visit Pakistan in near future.

Ashrafi also thanked Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and MWL Secretary General Dr Al-Issa for their generous assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.