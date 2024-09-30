Dr Aleem gets BZU Registrar portfolio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Bahaudddin Zakariya Unviersity (BZU) VC Dr Zubair Iqbal on Monday appointed Director Institute of Zoology Dr Aleem Ahmed Khan as Registrar.

The VC has given him the additional duties of the Registrar for a period of three months or actual appointment of the Registrar whichever is earlier.

The notification to this effect has been issued today under the powers of VC vested in him under 16(4) vi of BZU 1975 Act.

It merits mentioning here that Dr Aleem has served as BZU Pro VC too.