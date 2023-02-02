UrduPoint.com

Dr Aleem Khan Takes Over BZU's Acting VC Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Dr Aleem Ahmed Khan took over the charge of acting vice chancellor following Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi's suspension by the Supreme Court in the LLB case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Dr Aleem Ahmed Khan took over the charge of acting vice chancellor following Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi's suspension by the Supreme Court in the LLB case.

He is serving the varsity as pro-VC and will retire this year after completion of his tenure.

The SC had also put BZU Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan under suspension in the case for showing negligence after FIA submitted its report to the court.

It is worth mentioning here that the FIA, in its report, termed the scandal as 'organized crime' while nominating ex VC BZU Dr Tariq Ansari, Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan, former Deputy Registrar Allah Ditta, members of registration branch, chairman and members of affiliation committee , treasurer and members of�treasurer branch and owners/ directors�of law colleges in the Rs 459.53 millions scam in fee head by giving admission to more students than allocated seats.

