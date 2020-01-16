Dr Ali Imran from Oklahoma University visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The delegate, Dr Ali Imran from the University of Oklahoma (USA), visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani at City Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):The delegate, Dr Ali Imran from the University of Oklahoma (USA), visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani at City Campus.

The vice chancellor briefed Dr Ali on UVAS academic, research, training programmes, clinical services, diagnostic lab facilities, national & international collaborations and many other curricular and extra-curricular activities of the UVAS.

VC Masood Rabbani said that disease was a major factor that was limiting the animal production.

They also discussed about the joint collaboration project for early disease diagnosis and control.

Dr Ali Imran praised the contribution of the UVAS in uplifting the rural economy of the country.

He also agreed to collaborate with the UVAS in future working along with its scientist especially for the use of modern techniques for early disease diagnosis and control.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil and Assistant Prof Dr Sohail Raza were also present.