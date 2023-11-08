Dr Aliya Imam appointed Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir has appointed Dr Aliya Imam as an Advisor to CM with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir has appointed Dr Aliya Imam as an Advisor to CM with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Caretaker CM, in exercising powers conferred under section 4(1) of the Sindh Advisors (Appointment, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Privileges) Act, 2019, appointed Dr Aliya Imam as his Advisor on an honorary basis.