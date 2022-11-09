Dr. Allama Iqbal was the greatest leader of Sub-continent: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in his message on the 145th anniversary of Dr. Allama Iqbal on Tuesday said that he was the greatest leader of sub-continent and his services would not only be remembered but the whole nation is under heavy debt of his endeavors for creation of Pakistan.

Dr. Allah Iqbal showed the path to the nation at the time when the Muslims of subcontinent had lost hopes.

Through his poetry, he gave hopes to the Muslims of subcontinent and energized them for the long struggle for an independent state where they Muslims could live freely with harmony, said the chairman.

Dr. Allama Iqbal in his speech at Illah Bad had presented a concept of Pakistan and motivated the Muslims of sub-continent to struggle for independence from the British rule, said the chairman adding that the division of Hind was a guarantee of peaceful sub-continent.

Today the nation is living in an independent democratic country which is a result of the struggle of Muslims of sub-continent who were motivated by Dr. Allama Iqbal, said the Chairman.

He said the philosophy of Dr. Allama Iqbal is based on the principles of self reliance, self determination, continued struggle and belief in one god and these are the guiding principles even today.

He stressed the nation to collectively reinvigorate the concept of self reliance given by Dr. Allama Iqbal.

Chairman Senate stressed the need to solve the economic issues of the country in light of the Iqbal's guiding principles and to make Pakistan modern day Islamic welfare state.

This is a collective responsibility of the government and the people to take guidance from Iqbal's philosophy play role in nation building.