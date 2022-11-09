UrduPoint.com

Dr. Allama Iqbal Was The Greatest Leader Of Sub-continent: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Dr. Allama Iqbal was the greatest leader of Sub-continent: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in his message on the 145th anniversary of Dr. Allama Iqbal on Tuesday said that he was the greatest leader of sub-continent and his services would not only be remembered but the whole nation is under heavy debt of his endeavors for creation of Pakistan.

Dr. Allah Iqbal showed the path to the nation at the time when the Muslims of subcontinent had lost hopes.

Through his poetry, he gave hopes to the Muslims of subcontinent and energized them for the long struggle for an independent state where they Muslims could live freely with harmony, said the chairman.

Dr. Allama Iqbal in his speech at Illah Bad had presented a concept of Pakistan and motivated the Muslims of sub-continent to struggle for independence from the British rule, said the chairman adding that the division of Hind was a guarantee of peaceful sub-continent.

Today the nation is living in an independent democratic country which is a result of the struggle of Muslims of sub-continent who were motivated by Dr. Allama Iqbal, said the Chairman.

He said the philosophy of Dr. Allama Iqbal is based on the principles of self reliance, self determination, continued struggle and belief in one god and these are the guiding principles even today.

He stressed the nation to collectively reinvigorate the concept of self reliance given by Dr. Allama Iqbal.

Chairman Senate stressed the need to solve the economic issues of the country in light of the Iqbal's guiding principles and to make Pakistan modern day Islamic welfare state.

This is a collective responsibility of the government and the people to take guidance from Iqbal's philosophy play role in nation building.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Independence God Muslim From Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

27 minutes ago
 Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter con ..

Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter concerns

27 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Traini ..

Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Training on NASAMS Air Defense Syste ..

27 minutes ago
 Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves ..

Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves: witnesses

31 minutes ago
 DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

31 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Se ..

UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Session on Ukraine on Monday - P ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.