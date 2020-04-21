UrduPoint.com
Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s Death Anniversary Is Being Observed Today

Tue 21st April 2020

Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s death anniversary is being observed today

The national poet and philosopher gave Muslims of Sub-Continent the concept of a separate state where they could live in accordance with their religion and ideology.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) The Nation is observing 82nd death anniversary of national poet and philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal gave the Muslims of sub-continent the concept of a separate state where they can live in accordance with their religion and ideology.

He was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877 and was recognised as national poet. He is known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan (thinker of Pakistan), Shair-e-Mashriq (Poet of the east) and Hakeemul Ummat (doctor of the Muslim ummah).

Iqbal is also credited with sparking the pan-Islamic thought among Muslims of the subcontinent.

Iqbal, during his last days, suffered from a throat disease and passed away in Lahore on April 21, 1938.

Iqbal studied philosophy at Government College Lahore after which for higher education he went to London and did law from Lincoln’s Inn. He also did his PhD in philosophy from Germany’s Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich.

Iqbal with his revolutionary poetry gave rebirth to the Muslims of the sub-continent and 7,000 verses out of 12,000 were in Persian. He also used Shaheen (Perigrine Falcon) as a symbol to motivate the Muslims who were suffering under the British rule.

The idea of Iqbal’s poetry was unique. This was the reason why he is considered as Pakistan’s greatest philosopher.

