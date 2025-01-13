Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam

Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, a Senior Most Professor of SAU, has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, a Senior Most Professor of SAU, has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam. The official notification of his appointment has been issued, and Dr Siyal has formally assumed his new responsibilities.

The appointment was approved by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, recognizing Dr Altaf Siyal’s leadership as the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and the senior-most professor at SAU. The Universities and Boards Department subsequently issued the official notification confirming his new role.

Upon assuming office, Dr Siyal convened a meeting with key university officials, including Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Controller of Examinations Riasat Ali Kubar, Director Planning Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani, and other faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siyal outlined his vision for elevating the university’s academic standards.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening the institution's research framework and fostering merit-based practices. Additionally, he pledged to enhance collaborations with national and international organizations to benefit the university and its stakeholders.

Dr Siyal detailed initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for scholarships and internships for students, creating employment prospects for graduates, and elevating the credibility and recognition of the university's degree programs. He called on all stakeholders to work collectively toward the institution's growth and progress.

The meeting was attended by prominent faculty members, including Dr. Farman Ali Chandio, Dr Irshad Ali Mari, Dr Shaukat Soomro, Dr Rajesh, Dr Sher Ali Shaikh, Dr R.B. Vistro and other officials.