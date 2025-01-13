Open Menu

Dr Altaf Ali Siyal Appointed As Acting Vice-Chancellor Of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam

Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, a Senior Most Professor of SAU, has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, a Senior Most Professor of SAU, has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam. The official notification of his appointment has been issued, and Dr Siyal has formally assumed his new responsibilities.

The appointment was approved by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, recognizing Dr Altaf Siyal’s leadership as the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and the senior-most professor at SAU. The Universities and Boards Department subsequently issued the official notification confirming his new role.

Upon assuming office, Dr Siyal convened a meeting with key university officials, including Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Controller of Examinations Riasat Ali Kubar, Director Planning Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani, and other faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siyal outlined his vision for elevating the university’s academic standards.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening the institution's research framework and fostering merit-based practices. Additionally, he pledged to enhance collaborations with national and international organizations to benefit the university and its stakeholders.

Dr Siyal detailed initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for scholarships and internships for students, creating employment prospects for graduates, and elevating the credibility and recognition of the university's degree programs. He called on all stakeholders to work collectively toward the institution's growth and progress.

The meeting was attended by prominent faculty members, including Dr. Farman Ali Chandio, Dr Irshad Ali Mari, Dr Shaukat Soomro, Dr Rajesh, Dr Sher Ali Shaikh, Dr R.B. Vistro and other officials.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology Agriculture Progress Ghulam Mohiuddin Murad Ali Shah All Employment

Recent Stories

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Uzbek FM, discuss enha ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Uzbek FM, discuss enhancing bilateral relations

9 minutes ago
 Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA

Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA

3 minutes ago
 Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot

Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot

3 minutes ago
 CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancell ..

CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump

2 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafr ..

Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafrullah Mengal

14 minutes ago
Private sector engaged to manage waste collection ..

Private sector engaged to manage waste collection under “Clean Punjab” initi ..

14 minutes ago
 Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chance ..

Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture Univ ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces free 3 marla plot scheme for ..

14 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliam ..

NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliamentarian and others

14 minutes ago
 UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificia ..

UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence

39 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security fo ..

President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorist ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan