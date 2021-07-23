Dr Alvi condoles demise of ex-president Mamnoon Hussain with family members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday visited residence of former president Mamnoon Hussain to condole with the bereaved family over demise of ex-president, who passed away in Karachi at the age of 80, on July 14.

President Dr. Arif Alvi offered condolences to bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to family members to bear the loss with equanimity.