Dr Amer successfully defends M.Phil thesis in Science of Dental Materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :M.Phil scholar of Khyber Medical University Institute of Basic Medical Sciences Dr. Muhammad Amer Khan on Tuesday successfully defended his M.Phil thesis in the Science of Dental Materials.

His thesis was on "Analysis of "Effect of Loading Lignocellulosic Material on Dimensional Stability, Setting Time, Tensile Strength and Flow Properties of Alginate Based Impression Material". Dr Muhammad Adnan Khan and Dr Nawshad Muhammad were his supervisors while the external examiner was Dr Aimen Associate Professor Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar and local examiner was Dr Saad KMU, Institute of Basic Medical Sciences.

Dr. Muhammad Amer Khan is also working as a lecturer in the Science of Dental Materials Department at Khyber Medical Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat.