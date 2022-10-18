UrduPoint.com

Dr Amer Successfully Defends M.Phil Thesis In Science Of Dental Materials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Dr Amer successfully defends M.Phil thesis in Science of Dental Materials

M.Phil scholar of Khyber Medical University Institute of Basic Medical Sciences Dr. Muhammad Amer Khan on Tuesday successfully defended his M.Phil thesis in the Science of Dental Materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :M.Phil scholar of Khyber Medical University Institute of Basic Medical Sciences Dr. Muhammad Amer Khan on Tuesday successfully defended his M.Phil thesis in the Science of Dental Materials.

His thesis was on "Analysis of "Effect of Loading Lignocellulosic Material on Dimensional Stability, Setting Time, Tensile Strength and Flow Properties of Alginate Based Impression Material". Dr Muhammad Adnan Khan and Dr Nawshad Muhammad were his supervisors while the external examiner was Dr Aimen Associate Professor Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar and local examiner was Dr Saad KMU, Institute of Basic Medical Sciences.

Dr. Muhammad Amer Khan is also working as a lecturer in the Science of Dental Materials Department at Khyber Medical Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat.

Related Topics

Peshawar Kohat Khyber Medical University

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs preventive healthcare system for a ..

Pakistan needs preventive healthcare system for a healthy society: President

4 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 EU Leaders to Discuss Energy Crisis, Russia, China ..

EU Leaders to Discuss Energy Crisis, Russia, China at Meeting in Brussels on Oct ..

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopia says govt forces seize three towns in Tig ..

Ethiopia says govt forces seize three towns in Tigray

4 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jat ..

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jatoi case

28 minutes ago
 COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland again ..

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.