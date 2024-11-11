Open Menu

Dr Amir Appointed Chairman Political Science Dept ICUP For Third Time

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Dr Amir appointed Chairman Political Science Dept ICUP for third time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, Associate Professor (BPS-20) has been appointed as Chairman of Department of Political Science, Islamia College University Peshawar (ICUP) for the third consecutive time, said a college notification here Monday.

He rendered tremendous Academic, research and administrative services to the university.

He followed austerity measures and introduced MPhil and PhD programs in the department which greatly contributed to revenue generation and research productivity.

His services are acknowledged by various vice chancellors of the university. His friendly approach towards students has also boosted the number of students in the department.

APP/vak

