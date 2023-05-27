Dr. Amir Iqbal successfully completes PhD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Dr Amir Iqbal, Ph.D. scholar of the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, completed his Ph.D in Biotechnology under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Sajid Ali.

He wrote his research paper "Diversity in Pathogen Genetic Lineages Prevalent in Response to Host Diversity in European Wheat Germplasm in the Himalayan and Hindukush Region of Pakistan" Presented under the title of his research topic was on genetic varieties of European imported wheat with resistance to wheat diseases including this year's rust epidemic under Pakistan conditions.

His thesis was endorsed by eminent scientists from Pakistan, Italy and Australia.

In the defense seminar, Dr. Aamir Iqbal successfully defended his research paper by answering the questions posed by the participants and qualified him for the Ph.D.

On this occasion, Director IBGE Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir, Prof. Dr. Aqib Iqbal, Dr. Syar Khan, Dr. Syar Khan Qazi, Dr. Dawood Khan, Dr. Abdullah Jalal, Dr. Jahangir Shah, Dr. Ibrahim Faqir, Dr. Ramiz Khan, faculty and scholars congratulated the supervisor Dr. Sajid Ali and scholar Dr. Amir Iqbal.